432 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 214.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.50. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

