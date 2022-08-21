467 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

