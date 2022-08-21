681,109 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 681,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,028,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,681,000. Calixto Global Investors LP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 818,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after buying an additional 291,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after buying an additional 303,550 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

ZTO stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

