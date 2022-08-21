8,194 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

