850 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $187,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $155,157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after buying an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after buying an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $283.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $308.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.15.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.