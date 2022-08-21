86 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BIO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $510.20 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.61 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

