abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 711,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 606,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 589,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,307,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

