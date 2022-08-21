Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 167,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

