Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 38.2% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 5,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

