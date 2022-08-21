Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average of $137.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

