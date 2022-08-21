Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

