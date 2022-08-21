Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $138,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 5,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

