Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,302,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,623,793,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.