Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 66,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

