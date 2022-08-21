Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 344.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 276,612 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 761.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 354,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 313,108 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.7% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,666,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,983,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,681.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $2,587,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,865.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,681.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $10.35 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

