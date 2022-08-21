Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Position Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,101,949 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARI. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 252.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 262,376 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

ARI opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

