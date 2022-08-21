Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.3% in the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 897,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,757,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $190.70 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $141.72 and a 1 year high of $191.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,083 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,105 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

