Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 280,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 1,796,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 156,208 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,372,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 92,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.3 %

ASB stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

