ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ATI were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ATI by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATI by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ATI by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 208,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ATI by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 52,916 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 814.20 and a beta of 1.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

