Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 5,124 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OVID opened at $2.15 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.94 and a current ratio of 16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

