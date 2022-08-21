Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

BELLUS Health Price Performance

Shares of BLU opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.11. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 442,331.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

