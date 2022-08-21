Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
BELLUS Health Price Performance
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 442,331.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BELLUS Health Profile
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.