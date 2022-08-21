Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,355,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 507,062 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCID opened at 16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of 18.46 and a 200-day moving average of 20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.38. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 13.25 and a 1-year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 32.83.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

