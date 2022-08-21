Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 12,566 Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 18.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 20.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 3,109.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 397,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 65.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 370,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

AGEN opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.21. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

