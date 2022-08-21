Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 409 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Masimo were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 683.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASI opened at $155.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.20.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

