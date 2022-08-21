Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $11,617,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,260 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 21,360 shares of company stock valued at $229,162 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Articles

