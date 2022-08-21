Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 37.0% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $2,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ACRE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Shares of ACRE opened at $13.73 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $747.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

