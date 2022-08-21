Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 43,583 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 67.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

LPL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

