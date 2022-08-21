Bank of Nova Scotia Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBPH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 456,412 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,721 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $132,605.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $189,897. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

