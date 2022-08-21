Bank of Nova Scotia Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after acquiring an additional 701,374 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $22,861,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $13,464,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 72.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after acquiring an additional 436,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,567,680 shares of company stock valued at $32,277,866 and sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

BEN opened at $27.71 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

