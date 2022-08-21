Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $136,000 in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 202,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 224,078 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.00.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

