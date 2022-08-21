Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $197,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $66,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $82,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Grab Trading Down 2.0 %

GRAB opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

