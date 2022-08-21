Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $219,000 in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 466.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KREF opened at $19.57 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 430.34, a quick ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.