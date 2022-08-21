Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $46,000 in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,009,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 254,056 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 739,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 623,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 416,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $894.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.28. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

