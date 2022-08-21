Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $68,000 in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,502 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,134,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,397,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after buying an additional 221,372 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 430,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $608.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IAMGOLD Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
