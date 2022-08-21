Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $69,000 Investment in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $2,601,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $7,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Allakos Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

