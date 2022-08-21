Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWN. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,954.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 95,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 91,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 196,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Price Performance

EWN opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

