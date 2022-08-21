Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 546,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

