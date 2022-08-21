Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 6,757 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MLCO. Citigroup reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

