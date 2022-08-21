Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 55,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

SKM stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

