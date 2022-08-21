Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

GLPI opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

