Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

