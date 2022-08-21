Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 11,810 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

NYSE:FRT opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.11. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 123.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

