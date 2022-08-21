Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 98,378 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98,378 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 5,935.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 810,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 45,708 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

