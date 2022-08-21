Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $107,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 127,848 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $192,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 97.2% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 53.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,031,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 16,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $112,431.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 16,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $112,431.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,385,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 229,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,046 and have sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

