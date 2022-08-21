Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $107,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 127,848 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $192,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 97.2% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 53.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,031,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 16,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $112,431.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 16,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $112,431.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,385,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 229,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,046 and have sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SOFI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.65.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SoFi Technologies Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.