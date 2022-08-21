Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $253,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,346 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,824 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 198.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,999,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,472,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

