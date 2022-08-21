Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 361.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,948,000 after acquiring an additional 262,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,914,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

