Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,615,139,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 67.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 314,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 126,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 130.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 168,053 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $11,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.97. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.28). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

