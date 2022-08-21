Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,180,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 70.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bitfarms

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

