BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKN. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 370.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

