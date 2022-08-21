BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 352,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 228,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $13.23 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

